By - Associated Press - Saturday, November 16, 2019

JERUSALEM (AP) - The Israeli military says it has arrested a man who crossed its northern border from Lebanon.

The army said Saturday the Lebanese national was being held for questioning.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency said a Lebanese man jumped over the border fence into Israel after shooting two people on the Lebanese side of the frontier.

Israel has been on high alert since August, when its aircraft struck targets in Syria and Lebanon linked to Iran and its regional proxy, the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

In September, brief cross-border fighting erupted after Hezbollah fired a barrage of missiles in response to Israeli airstrikes.

