By - Associated Press - Saturday, November 16, 2019

TIGARD, Ore. (AP) - Police in Oregon have arrested a man suspected of starting four fires in one day.

Tigard Police says 26-year-old Joseph Tyler Martinez was arrested for arson. He’s suspected of setting four fires Thursday.

Police say the first fire caused serious damage to the outside of a business. A second fire burned a trash bin at a shelter, while a third small fire caused minor damage to a fence. There was no damage from the fourth fire.

There were no injuries.

Records show Martinez is in custody at Washington County Jail, where he couldn’t be reached for comment. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

