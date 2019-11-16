WINTER HARBOR, Maine (AP) - A Maine man has been convicted of breaking into his employer’s home and killing the man’s dog.

The Bangor Daily News reports a judge on Thursday found 24-year-old Justin Chipman guilty in the August 2018 shooting death of Franky, a pug. Chipman was convicted on animal cruelty, burglary and other charges.

Chipman and another man were accused of taking Franky from owner’s home while he was out of town. The dog later washed ashore in Winter Harbor.

Both men worked on Torrey’s lobster boat. The other man is being tried separately.

Chipman’s attorney argued there was no direct evidence linking his client to Franky’s death, and said “anyone could have done this.” Sentencing is expected in January.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.