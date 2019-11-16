By - Associated Press - Saturday, November 16, 2019

HOLYOKE, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts man has pleaded not guilty to drug charges after authorities said his 5-year-old son brought heroin to school and told his teacher that when he tastes the powder he becomes Spider-Man.

The Daily Hampshire Gazette reports that 29-year-old Benny Garcia, of Holyoke, was arraigned Friday in Holyoke District Court. He faces charges of drug possession and reckless endangerment of a child.

Prosecutors say Garcia’s son brought a plastic bag decorated with Spider-Man to kindergarten Thursday and put it in his mouth, telling a teacher eating the powder turns him into the superhero. Authorities say the boy was taken to a hospital but was unharmed.

TOP STORIES
Nancy Pelosi goes for slam dunk -- and crashes to court
Accused thieves, child-porn suspects, suspected murderers among DACA recipients: Report
George Soros group asks Fox News to ban guest who claimed billionaire controls State Dept.

Police searching Garcia’s home say they found more than 200 bags of heroin and cocaine.

A judge ordered Garcia to be held without bail until a Nov. 20 hearing.

___

Information from: Daily Hampshire Gazette (Northampton, Mass.), http://www.gazettenet.com

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide