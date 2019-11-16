MESA, Ariz. (AP) - Mesa police say a 27-year-old man is dead after being shot by officers after he allegedly pointed a gun at them.

Police said the shooting occurred Saturday after officers responded to a call about an armed man looking into vehicles at a truck repair business.

According to police, employees of the business near the Loop 202 freeway and Alma School Road after noticing the man, confronting him and seeing he had a gun.

No officers or employees of the business were injured.

No identities were released.

