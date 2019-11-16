By - Associated Press - Saturday, November 16, 2019

SPRING, Texas (AP) - Authorities in Texas say a Mississippi murder suspect apparently killed himself and a man whose apartment he had broken into.

Montgomery County, Texas, Sheriff’s Lt. Scott Spencer said in a news release on Facebook that 52-year-old Roderick Bowers of Gulfport, Mississippi, was found dead late Thursday in the apartment in Spring, Texas. Also dead was the apartment resident, 52-year-old John William Mohr.

Spence said the two men apparently did not know each other.

Suspected causes of the deaths were not released. Spencer said autopsies were ordered.

Spence said Bowers was wanted for murder, kidnapping and assault in Gulfport and was found by authorities Thursday in Spring, on the northern outskirts of Houston. Spence said Bowers pointed a gun at authorities and fled into the apartment where SWAT team members trying to enter the apartment heard gunshots.

A robotic camera later revealed the two men dead.

