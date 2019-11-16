By - Associated Press - Saturday, November 16, 2019

DOVER, N.H. (AP) - Police in Dover are investigating the death of a 5-year-old boy.

Dover police said the boy was found dead at his home Saturday morning. The Police Department and Dover Fire and Rescue responded.

Police Lt. Brant Dolleman told the Foster’s Daily Democrat that it was a “complete tragedy.”

The case remained under investigation Saturday afternoon. Dolleman said he didn’t think there would be any update until an autopsy is completed Sunday.

