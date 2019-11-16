By - Associated Press - Saturday, November 16, 2019

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) - Police in the Kansas City suburb of Independence are investigating a double shooting that left one person dead.

The Kansas City Star reports that officers responded just before 7 a.m. Friday to a report of a shooting, and arriving officers found two people with gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to a hospital, where one of them was pronounced dead. The names of the victims have not been released.

TOP STORIES
Franklin Graham calls on nation to pray for Trump as impeachment effort gains speed
Accused thieves, child-porn suspects, suspected murderers among DACA recipients: Report
Nancy Pelosi goes for slam dunk -- and crashes to court

Police had not reported any arrests in the shooting by midday Saturday.

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide