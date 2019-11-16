By - Associated Press - Saturday, November 16, 2019

BALTIMORE (AP) - Police say an angry customer shot and seriously wounded a car service driver in Baltimore during an argument.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the shooting suspect is one of two women who called for car service early Saturday in Baltimore’s Mondawmin neighborhood.

Police say the woman asked her companion for a gun after the argument escalated and then shot the driver in his back as he ran away from the car.

TOP STORIES
Trump pardons two military service members accused of war crimes, restores rank of Navy SEAL
Evangelist Franklin Graham calls impeachment hearing 'a day of shame for America'
Justice Department clears Trump of wrongdoing on Ukraine call

The driver was in serious condition at a hospital. Both women were arrested, with criminal charges expected to be filed.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide