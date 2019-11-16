By - Associated Press - Saturday, November 16, 2019

LARGO, Md. (AP) - Police have arrested a Maryland high school teacher accused of fighting with a 17-year-old student in a classroom, an incident captured on video.

Prince George’s County Police Chief Hank Stawinski told news outlets that about 30 students were in the classroom at Largo High School when the female teacher fought with the student on Friday morning.

The chief says the teacher, who is on her 30s, faces charges of second-degree assault and child abuse.

Stawinski described the video of the fight as “very disturbing” and said the alleged assault on the student was “extraordinarily violent.” The video spread on social media after the incident.

Police said neither the student nor the teacher needed medical attention.

