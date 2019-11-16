By - Associated Press - Saturday, November 16, 2019

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - Louisiana authorities have identified the victims of a shooting in Shreveport that left a man injured and his toddler daughter dead.

Police Cpl. Marcus Hines tells news outlets that they’re looking for a suspect, 19-year-old Ta’Darious Upshaw, who will face a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Hines says police responded Friday about 5:30 p.m. and found two victims inside a car. He says 22-year-old Roderick Robinson and his 2-year-old daughter, Kynsley, were shot. Robinson was hit in the lower leg; Kynsley was struck in the head and later died at Ochsner LSU Health.

Hines says anyone with information on Upshaw’s whereabouts is asked to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit P3tips.com to leave an online tip. Crimestoppers also is offering a reward leading to the suspect’s arrest.

