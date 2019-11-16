By - Associated Press - Saturday, November 16, 2019

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) - The office of Serbia’s president says he has been hospitalized with cardiovascular problems.

The statement released Saturday says that Aleksandar Vucic was admitted to the military hospital in Belgrade, the capital, on Friday afternoon.

No other details were immediately available. Serbian media have reported in the past that the 49-year-old Vucic suffers from high blood pressure.

TOP STORIES
Nancy Pelosi goes for slam dunk -- and crashes to court
House GOP dismisses cries of Trump witness intimidation: 'We're not here to talk about tweets'
'Bunch of dudes' in Hollywood to blame for my 'hyper-sexualized' image, complains Johansson

A former extreme nationalist during the 1990s’ war in the former Yugoslavia, Vucic and his Serbian Progressive Party came to power seven years ago promising to take Serbia into the European Union.

The populist leader has since faced accusations of curbing media freedoms and democracy. Vucic’s government has strengthened Serbia’s close relations with traditional Slavic ally Russia.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide