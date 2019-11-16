By - Associated Press - Saturday, November 16, 2019

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - A Sioux Falls man accused of spanking a child with a soup spoon has been indicted on child abuse charges.

The Argus Leader reports the 36-year-old man is charged with abuse or cruelty to a minor, a felony. An affidavit in support of a search warrant shows that an 8-year-old child told her mother that she was spanked twice with the spoon. The mother observed bruising on the child’s buttocks.

The suspect allegedly told the child she would get a phone if she didn’t tell her mother. The child was 7 years old at the time of the alleged abuse in September. She told investigators the spanking “hurt so bad” she thought she was going to throw up.

Information from: Argus Leader, http://www.argusleader.com

