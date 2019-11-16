BOSTON (AP) - A waste and water company is investigating after one of its underground pipes sprayed an unknown substance in a downtown Boston intersection.

A statement from Veolia North America says its crews are monitoring the air for hazardous material and that all samples have been negative.

City work crews were called to the area of 99 Summer St. around 5:30 a.m. Saturday after a steam leak left an unknown substance in the area. Photos of the scene show ashy debris settled on a car and the nearby intersection. No injuries were reported.

Boston Fire Department spokesman Brian Alkins told The Boston Globe that officials are concerned the substance may be asbestos.

A portion of Summer Street has been shut down as crews investigate. Boston Fire officials say hazmat technicians are monitoring.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.