Saturday, November 16, 2019

More transcripts are being released in the Trump impeachment inquiry.

House investigators on Saturday released hundreds of pages from closed-door interviews with two key government witnesses in the impeachment probe of President Donald Trump.

The transcripts are of testimony by Jennifer Williams, a special adviser for Europe and Russia to Vice President Mike Pence, and Tim Morrison, the former senior director of European affairs at the National Security Council.

Democrats leading the investigation are pushing out transcripts ahead of a rush of public hearings scheduled for next week.

The probe revolves around Trump’s push for Ukraine’s new president to conduct investigations of Democratic rival Joe Biden and his son, while the White House was withholding military aid to the country.

