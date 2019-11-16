By - Associated Press - Saturday, November 16, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - A Utah State Prison inmate has been charged with first-degree murder in the killing of his cellmate.

The Deseret News reports 24-year-old James Tamoua of Salt Lake City was charged Friday in state District Court in the Sept. 21 killing of 38-year-old Reo Guy Watts of Salem at the prison in Draper.

According to charging documents, Tamoua said during an interview after the killing that he had strangled Watts. No motive was stated.

Online court records didn’t list an attorney for Tamoua who could comment on the allegations.

