By - Associated Press - Saturday, November 16, 2019

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Las Vegas police say an officer standing in front a parked vehicle during a drug investigation shot and wounded the driver when the vehicle accelerated toward him.

A police statement said the driver was taken to a hospital for treatment after being struck when the officer fired multiple rounds Friday night. The suspect’s condition was not released.

Police said the incident began when patrol officers attempted to contact two people observed in a “possible narcotics transaction on the 2900 block El Cajon Boulevard.

