By - Associated Press - Saturday, November 16, 2019

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) - Police are investigating the death of a stabbing victim who was found lying in the snow in Rochester.

The Rochester Democrat and Chronicle reports that police were called to a street corner in northeast Rochester at around 9:30 p.m. Friday and found a man lying in the snow. Police say the victim had been stabbed at least once in the upper body.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not immediately released.

Information from: Rochester Democrat and Chronicle, http://www.democratandchronicle.com

