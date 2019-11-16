By - Associated Press - Saturday, November 16, 2019

AZTEC, N.M. (AP) - Two volunteer San Juan County firefighters have been arrested for allegedly misusing a fuel card intended for fire department vehicles.

The county said Friday that one firefighter is a current volunteer who has been suspended indefinitely and the other is a former volunteer.

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office investigated after fire department staff auditing fuel spending reported possible abuse.

County officials did not say how much money was stolen. The firefighters were not identified.

