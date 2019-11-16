By - Associated Press - Saturday, November 16, 2019

BOSTON (AP) - Service on a stretch of the Boston area’s busiest train line will be suspended for four weekends as crews replace aging tracks.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority says Red Line service between the Broadway and Kendall/MIT stations will be replaced by shuttles beginning Nov. 15 through the weekend of Dec. 13. Regular train service will be offered the weekend after Thanksgiving.

Crews will be performing repairs at the Park Street and Downtown Crossing stations and will replace 1,800 feet of 30-year-old track. It’s part of an accelerated improvement plan that was launched after a pair of subway car derailments in June.

MBTA officials say the weekend closures will help them finish repairs at Park Street four months earlier than planned, and at Downtown Crossing nearly a year earlier than planned.

