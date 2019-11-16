By - Associated Press - Saturday, November 16, 2019

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Police say a man has been run over and killed and another man arrested in connection to a carjacking report in southeastern Wichita.

Police say officers were called to the area around 2:30 a.m. Saturday for a report of a carjacking. Arriving officers found a 42-year-old man in critical condition underneath a car in front of a house. He died at the scene. His name has not been released.

Police say another man at the scene was questioned and later arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder in the case. Police say the 40-year-old suspect and the victim knew each other.

