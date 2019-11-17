By - Associated Press - Sunday, November 17, 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Two new lawsuits have been filed that allege three Jesuit priests who once ministered at a downtown Albuquerque church sexually abused two victims.

In a copyright story Sunday, the Albuquerque Journal reports one of the alleged victims contends he was sexually abused eight years ago at Immaculate Conception Church.

In the other lawsuit, a woman contends she was molested by two Jesuit priests from Immaculate Conception beginning in 1968 when she attended first grade at a nearby school.

TOP STORIES
Franklin Graham calls on nation to pray for Trump as impeachment effort gains speed
George Soros group asks Fox News to ban guest who claimed billionaire controls State Dept.
Nancy Pelosi goes for slam dunk -- and crashes to court

The Journal says the two priests accused in that suit have since died.

Jesuits USA Central and Southern Province has denied the allegations in the lawsuits, saying their investigations don’t support the claims.

Albuquerque attorney Brad Hall says his firm expects to file more lawsuits in the coming months against religious orders.

___

Information from: Albuquerque Journal, http://www.abqjournal.com

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide