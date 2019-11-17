By - Associated Press - Sunday, November 17, 2019

FARGO, N.D. (AP) - The U.S. Bureau of Prisons says an inmate walked away from a Fargo facility and his whereabouts are unknown.

Authorities say 30-year-old Juan Francisco Martinez walked away from Centre Inc. early Sunday morning.

Authorities say he was serving a federal sentence for a 2015 conviction of felon in possession of a firearm.

Martinez was transferred from Lee United States Prison in Virginia to Fargo in August to serve the remainder of his sentence. He was due for release in February.

Center Inc.’s website says it is a “private nonprofit agency that provides rehabilitative services to individuals to achieve social re-integration.”

