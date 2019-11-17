FARGO, N.D. (AP) - A Fargo police sergeant underwent a four-hour surgery in a Minneapolis-area hospital after shooting himself in the hand.

KFGO radio reports Sgt. Matt Ysteboe (YIS’-tah-boe) was hurt on Friday while hunkering down after a man fired a gun toward officers.

Fargo Police Chief David Todd says Ysteboe suffered a serious injury. No further information about Ysteboe’s condition was released.

Todd says the 54-year-old suspect shot a revolver with a laser in the direction of officers and fired additional shots in the Radisson Hotel lobby, where he was arrested. No other injuries were reported.

Ysteboe, who was the night shift supervisor on Friday, has been with the department since 2001. He was promoted to sergeant in 2016.

