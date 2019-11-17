By - Associated Press - Sunday, November 17, 2019

NEW PROVIDENCE, Iowa (AP) - A 26-year-old man is facing animal neglect charges after authorities found several malnourished and dead goats on his property in north-central Iowa.

The Hardin County Sheriff’s department found two dead goats and a malnourished goat in an outdoor shed without bedding or food when they visited the man’s property on Oct. 30. A veterinarian determined that the malnourished goat needed to be euthanized because of its condition.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that authorities also found three dead goats on the property that had been dead for more than a week.

TOP STORIES
Focus groups show undecided voters think impeachment is going to 'backfire' on Dems
Franklin Graham calls on nation to pray for Trump as impeachment effort gains speed
Biden trolls Trump after Stone verdict: 'Zero criminal convictions' for Team Obama

The man has been charged with three counts of animal neglect and three counts of failing to dispose of dead animals.

___

Information from: Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, http://www.wcfcourier.com

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide