By - Associated Press - Sunday, November 17, 2019

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts man convicted of causing the death of a state police trooper faces sentencing this week.

David Njuguna (en-juh-GOO’-nuh) is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday in Worcester Superior Court.

The 33-year-old Webster man was convicted last Tuesday of involuntary manslaughter in the March 2016 death of Trooper Thomas Clardy.

TOP STORIES
George Soros group asks Fox News to ban guest who claimed billionaire controls State Dept.
Nancy Pelosi goes for slam dunk -- and crashes to court
Biden trolls Trump after Stone verdict: 'Zero criminal convictions' for Team Obama

Prosecutors say Njuguna was speeding and high on pot when he struck Clardy’s stopped cruiser on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Charlton. The 44-year-old Clardy was a father of seven.

Judge Janet Kenton-Walker cleared Njuguna of OUI manslaughter and felony motor vehicle homicide because prosecutors had not proved he was high.

The defendant’s lawyers argued that he suffered a medical-related seizure that caused the crash.

Njuguna faces up to 20 years behind bars on the manslaughter charge.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide