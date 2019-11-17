By - Associated Press - Sunday, November 17, 2019

GREENLAND, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire State Police say a motorist was clocked at 126 mph on Interstate 95.

Troopers say the motorist, 19-year-old Alexey Kidney, of York, Maine, told them he was running late for work Sunday morning. The posted speed limit was 65 mph.

New Hampshire State Police say an airborne unit clocked Kidney’s 2019 Nissan Altima in Greenland.

Kidney was charged with reckless operation and is due in court in January. A phone number for Kidney couldn’t be located; it’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

