Nancy Pelosi: Trump will have 'every opportunity to present his case'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in an interview that aired Sunday that President Trump will have “every opportunity” to make his case in the House’s ongoing impeachment probe.

“The president could come right before the committee and talk, speak all the truth that he wants if he wants to take the oath of office, or he could do it in writing,” Mrs. Pelosi, California Democrat, said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.” “He has every opportunity to present his case.”

Mr. Trump and congressional Republicans have argued that House Democrats’ rules of the road for the impeachment inquiry are stifling the president’s due process rights.

The House is investigating whether Mr. Trump improperly withheld military aid to Ukraine to secure public announcements of investigations, including into former Vice President Joseph R. Biden.

Mrs. Pelosi said in the interview that the “facts will determine” whether the probe could expand beyond Ukraine.

“If he has information that is exculpatory, that means ex, taking away, culpable, blame, then we look forward to seeing it,” she said.

She also lamented the “sad” situation lawmakers have found themselves in.

“None of us came here to impeach a president. This is very sad,” she said.

