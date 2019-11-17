By - Associated Press - Sunday, November 17, 2019

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a security guard shot a man dead as the guard was trying to break up a fight outside a Florida nightclub.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said the fight happened in the parking lot of Aqua Lounge in Tampa, Florida, early Sunday.

Sheriff’s Capt. Preston Hollis said one of the patrons pulled out a gun, before he was shot in the upper body by one of two security guards who tried to intervene. The man was taken to a hospital where he died.

Hollis said the security guard is cooperating with detectives, who were interviewing people involved in the fight.

