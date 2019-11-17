Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana has surged to become the clear front-runner in Iowa in the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, according to a CNN/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll released on Saturday.



Mr. Buttigieg was the top choice of 25% of likely caucus-goers, according to the poll - a 16-point increase compared to a September CNN/DMR poll.



Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts was next at 16%, followed by former Vice President Joseph R. Biden and Sen. Bernard Sanders at 15% apiece.



Ms. Warren dropped 6 points since September and Mr. Biden lost 5 points, while Mr. Sanders gained 4 points.



Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota was next at 6% - a 3-point gain since September.



Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, Sen. Kamala Harris of California, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, former hedge fund manager Tom Steyer, and tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang were all at 3%.



Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who has taken steps to run but has not officially launched a 2020 bid, was at 2%. No other candidate topped 1%.



The survey of 500 likely Democratic caucus-goers was taken from Nov. 8-13 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.