TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - Police say a 16-year-old girl has been seriously injured in a shooting at a house in Ohio where a party was taking place.

Toledo police say the shooting occurred around 11 p.m. Saturday. Authorities say fire and police crews were called to the house where investigators questioned nearly a dozen people. Police say shots were fired outside the house while a party was taking place inside.

The 16-year-old was reported in critical condition at a hospital Sunday.

No arrests have been reported.

Police are asking anyone with information that can help in the investigation to call the area Crime Stoppers

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.