By - Associated Press - Sunday, November 17, 2019

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - Police say a 16-year-old girl has been seriously injured in a shooting at a house in Ohio where a party was taking place.

Toledo police say the shooting occurred around 11 p.m. Saturday. Authorities say fire and police crews were called to the house where investigators questioned nearly a dozen people. Police say shots were fired outside the house while a party was taking place inside.

The 16-year-old was reported in critical condition at a hospital Sunday.

No arrests have been reported.

Police are asking anyone with information that can help in the investigation to call the area Crime Stoppers

