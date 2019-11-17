DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Police have arrested a 25-year-old man after a nearly four-hour standoff at an apartment complex in eastern Des Moines.

Des Moines Police say officers responding to reports of gunfire shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday found the suspect on a second-floor balcony. The man fired at police and two officers returned fire before he retreated inside an apartment.

The man was arrested without incident nearly four hours after police arrived. He was alone in the apartment.

No injuries were immediately reported in the incident.

The man is facing two counts of attempted murder of a police officer and two counts of intimidation with a gun.

