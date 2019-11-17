By - Associated Press - Sunday, November 17, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting in a neighborhood east of downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

After gunfire was reported shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, officers found a man lying in the street with a gunshot wound near 10th Street and Chestnut Avenue. The man died at the scene of the shooting.

Police detectives are trying to find any witnesses to the shooting.

No arrests were immediately reported Sunday morning.

