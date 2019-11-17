By - Associated Press - Sunday, November 17, 2019

HUDSON, N.H. (AP) - Police say a motorist drove off with an officer hanging onto his vehicle during a traffic stop in New Hampshire.

Police said 37-year-old Michael Derochers, of Nashua, led police on a chase over the New Hampshire-Massachusetts border before being apprehended.

Hudson police say Derochers was intoxicated and speeding when he was pulled over early Saturday.

They say he became combative and drove off with an officer partially inside his vehicle. The officer managed to free himself and was not hurt.

Derochers, who’s is due in court Monday, is charged with drunken driving in Massachusetts. It was not known if he had an attorney. In New Hampshire, he’s charged with drunken driving, reckless conduct and resisting arrest.

