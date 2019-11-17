By - Associated Press - Sunday, November 17, 2019

HUDSON, N.H. (AP) - Police say a motorist drove off with an officer hanging onto his vehicle during a traffic stop in New Hampshire.

Police said 37-year-old Michael Derochers, of Nashua, led police on a chase over the New Hampshire-Massachusetts border before being apprehended.

Hudson police say Derochers was intoxicated and speeding when he was pulled over early Saturday.

TOP STORIES
'There will be blood': Maher sees civil war breaking out if we don't 'learn to live with each other'
Adam Schiff cracking under 'point of order' pressure
Franklin Graham calls on nation to pray for Trump as impeachment effort gains speed

They say he became combative and drove off with an officer partially inside his vehicle. The officer managed to free himself and was not hurt.

Derochers, who’s is due in court Monday, is charged with drunken driving in Massachusetts. It was not known if he had an attorney. In New Hampshire, he’s charged with drunken driving, reckless conduct and resisting arrest.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide