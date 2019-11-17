By - Associated Press - Sunday, November 17, 2019

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (AP) - Police have released the identity of a female passenger who was killed in a crash that resulted in drunken driving charges for the driver.

The Newport Daily News reports that 22-year-old Kailyn Newton of Westport, Massachusetts, died after the Saturday morning crash.

Police responding to the crash on Third Beach Road in Middletown say they found Newton unresponsive in the overturned car. She was taken to Newport Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

TOP STORIES
Biden trolls Trump after Stone verdict: 'Zero criminal convictions' for Team Obama
Nancy Pelosi: Trump will have 'every opportunity to present his case'
George Soros group asks Fox News to ban guest who claimed billionaire controls State Dept.

The driver was identified as 23-year-old Patrick Carson, of Newport. He was taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries. Carson faces charges including driving under the influence with death resulting. It was not immediately clear if he has obtained an attorney.

Carson is scheduled to appear in Newport County District Court on Monday.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide