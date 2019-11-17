By - Associated Press - Sunday, November 17, 2019

SARANAC, Mich. (AP) - A sheriff’s department says a hunter was badly wounded in western Michigan when he was accidentally shot by his brother.

The shooting happened Saturday in a rural area near the Ionia County village of Saranac. Officials say the 28-year-old Lowell man was taken by helicopter from the scene to a Grand Rapids hospital in serious but stable condition.

The sheriff’s department says the brothers were looking in dense corn for a deer they had shot and became separated. One man thought he saw the deer, so he fired again. He soon realized he had shot his brother and called 911.

The brothers walked out of the cornfield where they met emergency workers.

