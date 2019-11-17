By David Sherfinski - The Washington Times - Sunday, November 17, 2019

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, New York Democrat, on Sunday accused President Trump of soliciting a “bribe” from Ukraine, continuing a recent shift in rhetoric from House Democrats in the ongoing impeachment inquiry.

“The president of the United States used taxpayer-funded military assistance to pressure a foreign leader to help him in his re-election campaign,” Mr. Maloney, a member of the House Intelligence Committee, said on ABC’s “This Week.” “That is solicitation of a bribe, and that is an impeachable offense listed in the Constitution.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi last week also accused Mr. Trump of “bribery” by allegedly withholding the military aid in exchange for a public announcement from Ukrainian officials of an investigation into Joseph R. Biden, a top political rival.

Democrats had previously used the phrase “quid pro quo” to describe the president’s alleged actions, but have shifted their messaging recently after focus groups convened by House Democrats’ campaign arm found that “bribery” was a more damning phrase, according to the Washington Post.

