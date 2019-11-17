By - Associated Press - Sunday, November 17, 2019

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - A placenta sample taken from an abortion clinic without a warrant will be used as evidence in a statutory rape trial in South Dakota.

The Rapid City Journal reports the South Dakota Supreme Court said last month that it would not hear the case, clearing the way for the evidence to be used.

A Rapid City girl mentioned while getting an abortion in Denver in 2018 that she was 15 when she became pregnant by her 25-year-old boyfriend. The clinic told Denver police, who turned over a placenta sample to a Rapid City detective.

TOP STORIES
Franklin Graham calls on nation to pray for Trump as impeachment effort gains speed
Nancy Pelosi goes for slam dunk -- and crashes to court
George Soros group asks Fox News to ban guest who claimed billionaire controls State Dept.

DNA testing showed that the boyfriend, Nathan Hankins, couldn’t be excluded as the father. He was charged in September with fourth-degree rape.

Hankins has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled for trial on Jan. 28.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide