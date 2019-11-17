By - Associated Press - Sunday, November 17, 2019

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - A Sioux Falls woman has been sentenced for receiving and distributing child pornography.

Forty-nine-year-old Sharon Dvorak was sentenced Friday to time served and five years of supervised release.

Dvorkak was indicted by a federal grand jury in March for distribution and receipt of child pornography in 2018. She pleaded guilty in August.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says the maximum penalty for the federal charge was up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

