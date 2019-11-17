House Minority Whip Steve Scalise on Sunday said people who could dispute the notion that President Trump conditioned aid to Ukraine on the country’s publicly announcing anti-corruption investigations have not been allowed to come forward in House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.



“The real bottom line is…Ukraine got the money,” Mr. Scalise, Louisiana Republican, said on “Fox News Sunday.”



Several witnesses who have testified publicly and privately in the impeachment inquiry have drawn direct ties between the pledged military aid to Ukraine and the announcement of investigations into former Vice President Joseph R. Biden and his son Hunter Biden’s business interests in Ukraine.



“There are a lot of people who worked in the Trump administration who have very countering views…and they’ve not been allowed to come forward,” Mr. Scalise said.



House Democrats are probing whether Mr. Trump improperly pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into launching investigations into the Bidens by threatening to withhold military aid to the country.



“Ultimately, President Trump and President Zelensky were the ones on the call,” Mr. Scalise said. “Both of them said there was nothing wrong. The foreign minister of Ukraine just came out a few days ago to clear some of this up.”

