Sunday, November 17, 2019

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - A U.S Air Force base in Ohio is going to open a new entrance for commercial and passenger vehicles.

The Dayton Daily News reports the new gate to Area A of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in southwestern Ohio will open Monday.

The new Gate 26A is located off State Highway 235 in Fairborn, near Dayton.

Commercial vehicle inspection operations will move to the new gate beginning Monday.

A base spokesman says the base averages about 135 commercial vehicles per day coming through the inspection area. Passenger vehicles are much more numerous. They average about 34,000 per day, entering through all the base’s gates.

Base officials say the new gate will be open weekdays from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com

