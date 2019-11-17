By - Associated Press - Sunday, November 17, 2019

GERING, Neb. (AP) - A western Nebraska man has been charged with assault after shooting and wounding his 39-year-old son during an argument.

The Scottsbluff Star-Herald reports that prosecutors charged 67-year-old Eldon Anthony with first-degree assault and using a firearm in connection with the Nov. 11 incident.

Police were called to Anthony’s home in Gering Monday evening after the shooting. Investigators say Anthony told police he feared for his life when he shot his son because the younger man had charged at him with a broken beer bottle.

Phillip Anthony sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to a local hospital for surgery. His current condition isn’t known because he isn’t listed as a patient at the hospital.

Eldon Anthony has been released on $2,000 bond. Online court records don’t list an attorney for him.

___

Information from: Star-Herald, http://www.starherald.com

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

