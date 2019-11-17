By - Associated Press - Sunday, November 17, 2019

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Police say a woman was shot and killed at a party at a North Carolina business park.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a news release that 27-year-old Ebony Tamia Harrison was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting early Sunday.

Officers heard shots fired after police received a 911 call about an unspecified threat being made. The officers found the fatally wounded woman when they responded to the Charlotte business park where a party was being held.

No suspects were immediately identified.

