By - Associated Press - Monday, November 18, 2019

ST. MARTINS, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say one person has been wounded in a road-rage incident in central Missouri.

Cole County Sheriff John Wheeler said Sunday in a Tweet that one person was taken into custody and the wounded person was transported to a hospital with injuries that weren’t believed to be life threatening.

Wheeler says the incident is under investigation. It happened near St. Martins, which is about 10 miles (16 kilometers) northwest of Jefferson City. No other details were immediately released.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide