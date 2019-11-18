BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (AP) - Police in the Chicago suburb of Buffalo Grove are analyzing a surveillance video that shows a man approaching a man and his wife getting out of their car and fatally shooting them in what investigators believe was a “targeted” attack.

At a Monday news conference, Chief Steven Casstevens says the man talked briefly with the 69-year-old man and his 64-year-old wife inside their condominium garage Sunday night before he opened fire. Casstevens declined to say why police think the couple was targeted.

The suspect is described as a white man, possibly in his 60s. Casstevens says because of the high quality of the video, police are confident they will be able to identify the suspect.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released the victims’ names.

