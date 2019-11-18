CONWAY, Ark. (AP) - A former high school student in Arkansas has been sentenced to seven years in prison for devising a plan to shoot up a school.
Circuit Judge Charles Clawson sentenced 20-year-old Daniel Croslin on Friday. Croslin pleaded guilty to making a terrorist threat in September.
Court documents show Croslin made plans to shoot up Conway High School on the 20th anniversary of the Columbine massacre. Croslin was 19 when he told a counselor that he was bullied in school and wanted to get revenge.
Police found Croslin’s notes that included a diagram of the school and evidence that he recruited friends to help him buy an assault rifle and item needed for a pipe bomb.
Prosecutor Hugh Finkelstein says they are lucky the professionals who encountered Croslin took his threats seriously.
