TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Pima County Sheriff’s officials say they’re investigating a suspicious death in Catalina.

Deputies were called out of a man down around 4:30 a.m. Monday.

They reported finding a deceased man with obvious signs of trauma.

Authorities say the man remains unidentified and sheriff’s detectives have taken over the investigation.

