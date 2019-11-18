Current New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio blasted the timing of predecessor Michael Bloomberg’s apology for a “stop-and-frisk” police tactic that disproportionately affected minorities.

According to The New York Times, Mr. Bloomberg — who has reportedly been pondering a presidential run — apologized for enacting a policy in his tenure allowing police officers to search anyone if they suspected them of a crime, calling it an “erosion of trust.”

“I didn’t understand back then the full impact that stops were having on the black and Latino communities. I was totally focused on saving lives –- but as we know: good intentions aren’t good enough,” the billionaire said.

Mr. de Blasio Sunday criticized Mr. Bloomberg for his comments, saying he stood by stop-and-frisk for years, with CNN reporting Mr. Bloomberg defended the policy as recently as this January.

“I’m looking at that and I just have to say people aren’t stupid. They can figure out if someone is honestly addressing an issue or whether they’re acting out of convenience,” Mr. de Blasio said to CNN.

“For years so many of us said when he was mayor of New York City this is hurting people, this is creating division. Lo and behold when I came into office, we absolutely abolished the approach Michael Bloomberg had taken to stop-and-frisk. The city has gotten safer six years in a row, and the relationship between police and community is healing.”

“I’m always glad when someone has the ability to apologize. I am contesting why now and why under this circumstance. But the much bigger point here is stop-and-frisk was discredited years and years ago,” he continued. “Years ago in this city there were many of us saying it was discriminatory, harming families, holding us back. Michael Bloomberg wouldn’t listen.”

As Mr. Bloomberg — a former Republican — ponders a Democratic presidential run, Mr. de Blasio ended his White House campaign in September after struggling to gain traction in a crowded Democratic field.

