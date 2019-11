RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) - Authorities are investigating after firefighters discovered a dead man inside a burning home in Southern California.

KABC-TV reports the blaze was extinguished late Saturday in Rancho Cucamonga.

Investigators in San Bernardino County will try to determine the causes of the fire and the man’s death. .

